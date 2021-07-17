Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACEL. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

NYSE ACEL opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.39. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $181,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

