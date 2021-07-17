Short Interest in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Drops By 63.4%

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the June 15th total of 614,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,649 shares of company stock valued at $59,881. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth about $696,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWCO opened at $12.31 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

