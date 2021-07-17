Traders Buy Large Volume of Comtech Telecommunications Call Options (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,857 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,020% compared to the typical daily volume of 255 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $600.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

