Insider Selling: Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Director Sells 7,388 Shares of Stock

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.93.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,992,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 24.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 779,067 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 521,345 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLHR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

