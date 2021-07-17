Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMRC. William Blair began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $453,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $353,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $735,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,377 shares of company stock worth $2,959,047. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 459,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 361,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 725,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,351,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 587,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

