Brokerages Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target at $212.60

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $157.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 133.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 46,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 363.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.