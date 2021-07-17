Analysts Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target at $310.06

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU opened at $179.58 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.