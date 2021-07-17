CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $374,199.56 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $374,199.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $876,652.62.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $374,339.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $360,485.44.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $259,399.60.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $368,462.02.

On Thursday, June 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $383,155.72.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $353,628.38.

On Monday, June 14th, Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $351,669.22.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $232,801.38.

CARG opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.62. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CARG. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after buying an additional 2,690,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $28,780,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

