Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 49.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 49.90 ($0.65).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 45.72 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £32.45 billion and a PE ratio of 16.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.63. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 499,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Also, insider William Chalmers purchased 181,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

