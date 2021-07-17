UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,129 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $210,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.34.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.