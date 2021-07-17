Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Franklin Street Properties worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.09 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $546.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Kathryn P. O’neil bought 20,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $101,800.00. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

