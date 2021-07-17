Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 412.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,906,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,832,000 after buying an additional 239,390 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,352,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,165,000 after buying an additional 705,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,534,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,231,000 after buying an additional 109,452 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,886,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,644,000 after purchasing an additional 201,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KW shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 24.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.