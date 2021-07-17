Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 13,285 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 580,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after acquiring an additional 311,209 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 267,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of TMST opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $583.17 million, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Raketich sold 30,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $319,772.66. Insiders have sold a total of 44,221 shares of company stock worth $518,483 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

