Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $61.09 Million Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,477 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.04% of J & J Snack Foods worth $61,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 470.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2,650.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $167.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,861.65 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.05. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

