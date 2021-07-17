Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $780,000 Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 45.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Jamf were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Jamf during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jamf by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.68.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Jamf news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $268,620,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,832,112 shares of company stock worth $324,458,922 over the last 90 days.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jamf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

