Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 34,661 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 212.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,661 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 88,796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $450.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.68 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

