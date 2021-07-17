Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 50,433 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,433 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Oil States International worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE OIS opened at $6.08 on Friday. Oil States International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $9.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $372.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

