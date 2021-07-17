Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81.

Savills Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVLPF)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

