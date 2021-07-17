Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “

NASDAQ AUVI opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied UV will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied UV news, President Max Munn purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Applied UV in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

