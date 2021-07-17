WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading Down 1.6%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.74 and last traded at $54.26. 338,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 435,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCLD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 330,536 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the first quarter worth about $7,648,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after acquiring an additional 147,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,907,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 358.9% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 135,064 shares during the period.

