Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Trading Down 6.1%

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF)’s share price was down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RLLMF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Real Matters from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Real Matters from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

