Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.27.

KRC stock opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $519,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,816 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $67,860,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

