Frederick J. Kulevich Sells 2,500 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $419,725.00.

CDW opened at $174.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.32. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 134,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $2,544,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

