SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading Down 4.5%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 2,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 441,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.09.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $13,116,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $4,601,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $4,526,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

