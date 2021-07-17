Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) to Buy

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of SKM stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the fourth quarter worth about $46,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,107 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% during the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,393 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 972.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 393,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth about $8,833,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

