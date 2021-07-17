alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Stock Price Down 1.7%

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €16.68 ($19.62) and last traded at €16.75 ($19.71). Approximately 509,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.04 ($20.05).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AOX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.80 ($18.58).

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €15.41.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

