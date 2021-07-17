Short Interest in Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Rises By 110.5%

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
CHNA stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $49.01.
About Loncar China BioPharma ETF
