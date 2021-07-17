NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $15.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.39 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get NOV alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,717,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,126,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in NOV by 243.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 48,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.10. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.34) EPS. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.