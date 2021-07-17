Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on INOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 615.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Inovalon by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Inovalon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,761,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

