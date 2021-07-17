Insider Selling: Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Sells 7,571 Shares of Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Byrne K. Mulrooney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of Korn Ferry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $13,033,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

