Insider Buying: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Buys 117,647 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Lyle Berman bought 117,647 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.75.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 724.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $59,484,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 276.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 799,292 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth about $40,270,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 440,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 613,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after acquiring an additional 75,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TLS shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

