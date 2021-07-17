Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

In other Vocera Communications news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,989.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock worth $3,078,106. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

VCRA stock opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -190.99 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

