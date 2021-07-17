MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $56.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Cowen upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $3,398,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,144 shares of company stock worth $7,401,978. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -819.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.