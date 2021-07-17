UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 31,557 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 110.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after buying an additional 858,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 110.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after buying an additional 626,193 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at $45,346,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 90.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 285,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

EXPI opened at $32.32 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.53 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.05.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $732,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,804,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,862,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,927,800. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

