Credit Suisse AG Sells 34,446 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 28.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,446 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 158,993 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

SWBI opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

