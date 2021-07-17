Credit Suisse AG Sells 27,765 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,765 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of CVR Energy worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 521,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $7,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 63,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI has been the topic of several research reports. cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.94.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.