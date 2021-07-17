BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BankUnited by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKU. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

