Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells $332,280.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $332,280.00.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.30. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,352.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDFN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Redfin by 21.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Redfin by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.