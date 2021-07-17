709,074 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 709,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.