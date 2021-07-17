Putnam Investments LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tronox by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 856,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 100,166 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TROX opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.27. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.66.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

