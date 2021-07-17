Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry in the past year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company benefits from its revenue and efficiency initiatives, latest being the TOP 6 Program, are anticipated to deliver pre-tax benefit of $400-$425 million in 2021. Solid loan and deposit balances are likely to aid the financials. Steady capital-deployment activities in order to enhance shareholders' value are a tailwind. With strong capital base, it carries lower likelihood of default if the economy worsens. However, rising costs due to investments in technology and pressure on margin due to Federal Reserve’s accommodative policy stance are concerning. Also, major exposure to commercial loans is a headwind.”

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.73.

NYSE CFG opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after buying an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,208,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after buying an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after buying an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,564,000 after buying an additional 2,385,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.