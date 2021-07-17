First Industrial Realty Trust’s (FR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.06.

NYSE FR opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $54.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,911,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

