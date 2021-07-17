Raymond James Upgrades Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.59.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $5,575,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,132 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

