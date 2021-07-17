Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBIX. Mizuho cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.24.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

