9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NMTR. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $1,144,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,763,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 292,246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 91,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.