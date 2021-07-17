B. Riley Boosts Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target to $8.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

METC opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

