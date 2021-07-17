193,619 Shares in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 193,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Safe Bulkers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,072,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 461,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 141,645 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth about $1,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,236 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,923 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SB opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $316.74 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

