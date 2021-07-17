Walleye Capital LLC Invests $453,000 in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $14,218,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,429,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,860. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

