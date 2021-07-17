Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.11% of SBA Communications worth $336,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.45.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $334.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.76. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.63 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $335.89.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

