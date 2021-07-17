Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $375.55 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,055,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.09% of Corteva worth $375,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth $1,466,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 145.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 108,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 33.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

